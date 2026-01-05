TraxNYC Threatens To Fight 6ix9ine On Livestream With Adin Ross

TraxNYC warned 6ix9ine that he wants to fight him when Adin Ross put them on the phone together during a recent livestream. Trax didn't clarify his specific issue with the rapper, but labeled him a "f*cking r*tard," among other insults.

"You wanna see some bullsh*t? Bring me 6ix9ine," Trax says in one clip from the stream. Once 6ix9ine gets on the phone, Trax gets his attention and starts going off. "You remember me right?" he says, before threatening to fight him when he gets out of his jail cell. The remark is a reference to 6ix9ine's ongoing legal trouble for violating the terms of his parole.

Who Is TraxNYC?

TraxNYC, whose real name is Maksud Agadjani, has been blowing up on social media in recent days for accosting another jeweler for allegedly using his name to scam would-be customers in a viral video. “Where’s my money?” he yells in the video, as noted by Complex. “Motherf*cker, you said VVS 14 [karat], and you’re using my name, you b*tch. You f*cking thief.”

In another video, Agadjani alleges that employees from the rival vendor attacked him afterward. “They tried to strangle me with my own chain because I exposed what they did,” he said, showing off his injuries.