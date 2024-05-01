6ix9ine Punked By SteveWillDoIt, Content Creator Flies Out Rapper's Baby Mama & Child

6ix9ine has created a ton of enemies for himself over the years. However, a lot of his enemies are people that aren't even really notable in hip-hop. This has been especially true since his release from prison. Sure, he tried to engage with the likes of Lil Durk, but it never worked out in his favor. Overall, his biggest opps are now overseas. In fact, the enemy with the most proximity to him right now is a content creator by the name of SteveWillDoIt. These two have been beefing for a while, with Steve dubbing 6ix9ine a "rat" and a "scammer."

In a recent video, SteveWillDoIt tried to hit 6ix9ine with the ultimate form of disrespect. As you can see in the clip below, the content creator flew out the rapper's baby mama and his daughter. Tekashi's BM has tried to embarrass him in the past, so this is definitely not a surprising occurrence. Moreover, Steve gifted her jewelry and a Birkin bag. From there, he told her that he would give her $12K per month for an entire year. Finally, he also gave the family $20K for 6ix9ine's daughter's education.

6ix9ine Vs. SteveWillDoIt

As a way to twist the knife into the wound, SteveWillDoIt also claimed to have adopted 6ix9ine's daughter from him. Overall, it doesn't appear as though this is legally binding. However, it does not stop this from being a brutal look for the rainbow-haired rapper. One has to wonder if 6ix9ine is going to step in and respond here. At this point, no one even knows where he is right now.

Let us know what you think of these tactics from SteveWillDoIt, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that 6ix9ine is going to respond to any of this? What do you make of the way 6ix9ine's career completely fizzled out? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

