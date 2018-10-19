violation
- MusicBlueface Is Wanted In Nevada For Alleged Probation ViolationReportedly, Blueface plans to turn himself in again when he completes his current sentence.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGunplay Arrested For Violating Wife's Restraining Order For The Eighth TimeGunplay will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureUnfoonk Sentenced To Nearly 10 Years In Jail After Violating YSL Plea AgreementYoung Thug's brother was arrested last month on charges of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, among other things.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeYoung Dolph Murder Suspect Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison Over Prior ViolationA suspect in the murder of Young Dolph has been sentenced for a prior violation.By Cole Blake
- MusicTory Lanez Hops In His Lambo Post-Bail, Says He Feels "Amazing"Tory Lanez breaks his silence after he was found in violation of Megan Thee Stallion's protective order.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Posts $350,000 Bail After Megan Thee Stallion Courthouse ArrestThe 29-year-old's bail was reportedly increased by $100,000.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYoung Dolph's Alleged Killer Claims "He Don't Have Any Money For A Lawyer" In Sex Offender CaseJustin Johnson will be appointed a lawyer for the violation of his sex offender registration charge and remains without an attorney for Dolph's suspected murder charge.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipTory Lanez May Have Violated Megan Thee Stallion Order At Rolling LoudTory Lanez may have violated an order to stay 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion by appearing at Rolling Loud this weekend, where she was also performing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Under Fire For Potential Pandemic ViolationTravis Scott's recent popup appearance in West Hollywood has drawn the ire of the Los Angeles City's Attorney Office. By Mitch Findlay
- Tech6ix9ine To Keep Instagram Account, Does Not Violate Sex Offender Policy6ix9ine's Instagram account will not be taken down after it was determined that it does not violate the app's sex offender policy despite the rapper's past.By Lynn S.
- SportsNCAA Changes Mind About Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence's Coronavirus GoFundMeClemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been permitted by the NCAA to raise money for those affected by coronavirus, after his fundraiser was briefly shut down.By Lynn S.
- AnticsKevin Gates Banned From All Louisiana Prisons After Flashing Cash In PhotoTwo correctional officers have been disciplined in lieu of Kevin Gates' visit to C-Murder in prison.By Aron A.
- AnticsOffset Receives Three Tickets & A Warning During Old Traffic Stop: WatchFootage of an old traffic stop involving Offset has surfaced online. By Kevin Goddard
- SportseSports Star Tfue Sues "FaZe Clan" For Restricting His Earning PotentialAn elite Fortnite player is seeking legal action against "the unlawful practices" of his employers.By Devin Ch
- MusicNBA Youngboy's Mugshot Surfaces Online, Confirming His Arrest In Baton RougeNBA Youngboy's mugshot helps in explaining his current plight behind bars.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black's Border Arrest May Have Ramifications On His "Sexual Assault" CaseKodak Black's arrest alerted officials in South Carolina to a potential bond violation dating back to 2017.By Devin Ch
- MusicOmari Hardwick Gets Kissy With Beyonce Within Eyeshot Of Jay-ZThe Beyhive was on high alert during the NCAAP Awards last night.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Released After LA Arrest: "I'm Not Gonna Go Out Like 6ix9ine"Soulja Boy also vowed to show up at tonight's Clippers game, where he's scheduled to perform during the intermission.By Devin Ch
- MusicNas Says Kelis Violated Their Custody Agreement By Bringing Son To ColombiaNas wants Kelis found in contempt of multiple violations of their custody agreement.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Banned From Visiting "Studio" As Frequently Following DocuseriesR. Kelly has been banned from using his studio freely. By Chantilly Post
- SportsJosh Gordon Eluded New England's Elaborate "Security Plan" This SeasonThe New England Patriots had an elaborate security apparatus in place to keep Josh Gordon in check.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentInstagram Purges Fake Followers Acquired Through Third-Party AppsThe computer-generated followings are considered a violation of Terms of Use.By Zaynab
- SocietyLouis Farrakhan Likens Jews To Termites: "I'm Not Anti-Semite, I'm Anti-Termite"Farrakhan is in hot water with the Jewish faith, again. By Karlton Jahmal