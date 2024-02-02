Blueface Is Wanted In Nevada For Alleged Probation Violation

Earlier this month, Blueface kicked off the new year by turning himself in to authorities in LA for violating his parole, and has been behind bars ever since. Unfortunately for the "Thotiana" performer, however, his legal problems don't end there. According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, a Nevada judge is now looking for him. He's being accused of violating his probation in Las Vegas, which stems from his November 2022 strip club shooting.

He received a suspended sentence at the time, meaning that he wouldn't have to serve any jail time as long as he didn't violate the terms of his probation. It looks like he allegedly has, however, and the judge wants him locked up. Reportedly, the judge has issued a bench warrant for Blueface's arrest. This means that once he completes the sentence he's serving now, he could be taken straight to Nevada to serve time there.

Blueface Plans To Turn Himself In Again

As for what he did to violate his probation in Nevada, his lawyer Kristina Wildeveld claims it has to do with a run-in he and Jaidyn Alexis had with a fan. In December, a woman threw ice at the then-couple during their performance in Salt Lake City, UT. This prompted Blueface to invite her onstage, and things escalated from there. Once she got up there, he allegedly pushed her to the ground and told Jaidyn to "get her."

The incident resulted in an investigation, though Jaidyn argues that it was a simple example of "business getting stood on." Wildeveld claims that Blueface is cooperating with law enforcement, and plans to turn himself in once his California sentence is complete. What do you think of Blueface getting accused of violating his probation? What about a Nevada judge issuing a warrant for his arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

