Gunplay Arrested For Violating Wife’s Restraining Order For The Eighth Time

Back in August, Gunplay was arrested after he allegedly pointed a rifle at his wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales, who was holding their infant daughter. While details surrounding what led up to the alleged incident remain murky, the rapper was eventually released, and she was granted a temporary restraining order. This has led to a slew of issues for the "Pyrex" performer, as he just lost custody of the child, and most recently was arrested once again.

According to TMZ, Gunplay was taken into custody yesterday (October 25) for violating Taylor-Morales' restraining order. Apparently, he didn't realize that his ankle monitor has a GPS in it. Authorities were promptly alerted when he began driving to his estranged wife's home. Luckily, they were able to intervene before he made contact with her or their child. Reportedly, this marks the eighth time he's violated the restraining order thus far. The outlet says he'll remain in jail at least until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for November 7.

Earlier this month, Taylor-Morales spoke with The Shade Room, revealing that she's also requested a restraining order on behalf of their daughter until she turns 18. While she notes that she still has love for the rapper, she says she won't allow his addictions and bad behavior have a negative impact on her or their daughter.

"He do love me, I love him. That's my best friend. But, unfortunately sometimes you've got to let the person you love go so he can find himself. I want him to find himself, I want him to get help. We do have a child together, so it is what it is," she told followers last month. What do you think of Gunplay's recent arrest for violating his estranged wife's restraining order? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

