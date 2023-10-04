Gunplay’s Drug Use Caused His Daughter’s Heart Defect, Vonshae Taylor-Morales Claims

The mother of Gunplay's child, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, recently took to social media to reveal the impact the rapper's alleged drug use has had on their family. In a new clip, the mother of one claims that their daughter's heart defect was caused by Gunplay's drug abuse. She further cited his guilt over the situation as the catalyst for his relapse.

"Cocaine, ketamine, all those type of things, it causes cognitive disorders," she explained. "So, that's why my daughter's heart was f*cked up, and he took it really hard. And I just wasn't with it." Taylor-Morales went on to describe how she made it clear to him that she wouldn't be staying in the relationship if he started to use drugs again. Unfortunately, she missed some of the signs that he had relapsed.

Gunplay Took His Daughter's Health Issues "Hard"

In August, Gunplay was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at Taylor-Morales, who was holding their baby. She took to social media soon after to announce that she'd be filing for divorce, and to unveil some of his previous concerning behavior. "Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him,” she wrote. “This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point, I really believe it’s too late."

She later revealed that since the rapper was in jail, she was unable to officially file. Despite the issues they've gone through in recent months, Taylor-Morales claims she still has love for Gunplay, and wants to see him improve. "He do love me, I love him," she explained. "That's my best friend. But, unfortunately sometimes you've got to let the person you love go so he can find himself. I want him to find himself, I want him to get help. We do have a child together, so it is what it is." What do you think of the recent claims made by Taylor-Morales? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Gunplay.

