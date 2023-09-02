Gunplay’s Wife Posts Old Video Showing Him Destroying Their TV

Gunplay’s wife has responded to the rapper’s attempt to explain why he pointed a rifle at her and their child. Vonshae Taylor-Morales shared various video clips on social media, which were then reposted by the likes of DJ Akademiks. The trio of clips show the couple arguing before Gunplay destroys their wall-mounted TV with a frying pan.

These clips come after footage appearing to support Gunplay was released. While the body-cam footage doesn’t show Gunplay addressing the gun claims, he does appear to pain Taylor-Morales as the aggressor. When asked why he smells like alcohol, Gunplay claims that it’s because Taylor-Morales had struck him with a full bottle of liquor and that the liquid had spilled on him. The new footage from Taylor-Morales appears to have been posted in an attempt to disprove that Gunplay is the victim in this dispute.

Questions Remain About Gunplay’s Situation

However, many questions still remain about the situation involving Gunplay and who is at fault. One of the charges and evidence lines in the rapper’s arrest stems from claims that he choked his own child. “He in jail contacting my friends and family trying to have me drop the charges. Now he in jail having HIS friends talk to me and about me online CR*ZY. I hope the justice system doesn’t fail another black woman and child. If they do, he still will NEVER be able to be around me or my child. It doesn’t matter however y’all spin it. Pulling a gun out on your family and then choking a child in the midst is UNACCEPTABLE,” Taylor-Morales wrote after Gunplay’s arrest.

This is obviously a very delicate situation with a lot of accusations flying from both parties. Police are still investigating the claims. Meanwhile, Gunplay, who was booked on August 20, is currently out of detention on a $17,000 bond. Miami Dade PD’s inmate search currently lists him as “not being held in a County facility.” However, this remains a developing story and we’ll have any updates in the case as and when they emerge.

