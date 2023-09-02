vonshae taylor-morales
- MusicGunplay's Wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales Speaks Out Following His Arrest"No mother and child should have to constantly uproot their life and live in fear of a man," she says.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicGunplay Arrested For Violating Wife's Restraining Order For The Eighth TimeGunplay will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGunplay Loses Custody Of Daughter With Vonshae Taylor-MoralesGunplay has lost custody of his daughter after his arrest, earlier this year.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsGunplay's Wife Posts Old Video Showing Him Destroying Their TVThe situation surrounding the rapper's domestic violence allegations continues to unfold.By Ben Mock