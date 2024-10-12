Gunplay Delivers Update On Vonshae Taylor-Morales Drama After Alleged Rifle-Pointing Incident

According to Gunplay, he's looking to get his life back on track.

In August of last year, Gunplay was arrested for allegedly pointing a rifle at his wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales while she was holding their baby. As a result, Taylor-Morales was granted a restraining order against the rapper, and custody of their child. Unfortunately, he allegedly violated this restraining order various times, resulting in additional arrests.

Now, during a recent Instagram Live, Gunplay has provided a brief update on the situation. "This thing about to be over real soon," he said. "It could have been way worse... Even though I didn't do it." He went on to reveal that he intends to turn his life around, and that he's considering sharing his journey with his fans.

Gunplay Claims Drama Will Be "Over Real Soon"

"I'm working on getting my life back, and I might document it, cuz I'mma be starting from scratch," he explained. "I ain't never lost this much in my life, I never went through this much drama and bullsh*t that I didn't bring upon myself. That's the cr*zy part." Gunplay continued, insisting that he "did everything right" and claiming to be innocent. In October of 2023, Taylor-Morales spoke out after Gunplay was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order, revealing that she too was looking to get back on the right track.