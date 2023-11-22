Vonshae Goes Public With Her New Boyfriend, Tells Him She Wants To Get Married

Fans think she might be moving a bit quick following her drama with Gunplay.

Love & Hip-Hop Miami star Vonshae Taylor-Morales has had a turbulent past few months. Most of it spawned from her association with Gunplay. The trouble started back in March when he was arrested for allegedly pointing a rifle at Morales while she was holding the pair's child. As a result, she was granted a restraining order from Gunplay and granted custody of their child.

But last month there was even more drama when Gunplay was arrested once again. He apparently repeatedly violated the restraining order with a GPS in his ankle monitor alerting police when he tried to approach Vonshae's home. That incident resulted in a robust response from Morales. "Regardless of how the public may feel about my mistakes and recent choices, I am still human. No mother and child should have to constantly uproot their life and live in fear of a man. I really want to take this time to heal in a safe space. Put all of this behind me and get on the path I started on before I met him. I can admit I have been under intense stress and pressure this past year. I haven't handle any of it the best way," her response reads.

Vonshae Moving On From Gunplay Quickly

Now, Vonshae appears to be quickly moving on from the situation. "Big Boss Energy" she captioned an Instagram photo earlier this week. In the pic, she appears to be going Instagram official with a new man following all the Gunplay drama. But many fans reacted to the post with claims that she was moving too quickly. "Something about her is just off to me it’s giving hoping gunplay see it," one of the top comments on a post recapping the reveal reads.

Vonshae's Instagram Live

All of that came even before she went on Instagram live with her new boo. During the livestream she claimed that if she had another baby, she was going to get married first. What do you think of Vonshae quickly going Instagram official with her new boyfriend? Let us know in the comment section below.

