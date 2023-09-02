Gunplay’s Wife Calls Him Her “Best Friend” Amid Rifle-Pointing Allegations

Last month, Gunplay was arrested for allegedly pointing a rifle at his wife while she was holding their six-month-old child. He’s facing various criminal charges from the alleged incident, and his wife has since announced that she’s seeking a divorce. She took to social media to speak on the situation shortly after the news broke, claiming that her husband had developed a drinking problem, and that she felt she could no longer help him.

Now, she’s appeared on social media again, revealing that she’s unable to officially divorce him. According to Vonshae Taylor-Morales, Gunplay refuses to sign the divorce papers, and it can’t go through unless he’s on board. She went on to explain that although the two of them haven’t worked out romantically, she still has platonic love for him, as they do share a child. “He do love me, I love him. That’s my best friend. But, unfortunately sometimes you’ve got to let the person you love go so he can find himself. I want him to find himself, I want him to get help. We do have a child together, so it is what it is,” she says.

Earlier this week, some bodycam footage from the night of Gunplay’s arrest surfaced, showcasing him explaining his side of events to an officer. In the footage, he tells police that his wife had initiated their alleged altercation. He claims that he was in his room when she entered and tried to discuss the divorce. The rapper further alleged that his wife hit him with a bottle of liquor, claiming that the bottle spilled on him and made him smell like alcohol.

At this point, what actually happened the night of the arrest remains unconfirmed. Taylor-Morales and her child are both uninjured, and Gunplay has been released on a $17K bond. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Gunplay.

