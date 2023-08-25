Gunplay’s Wife Further Speaks Out On His Behavior, Claims He Choked Their Child

For those unaware, authorities arrested rapper Gunplay on Sunday (August 20) for allegedly pointing a gun at his wife and child. Moreover, the incident of domestic violence has gotten a bit more context in the days since, with his partner Vonshae Taylor-Morales announcing plans to divorce and move forward with charges. On Thursday (August 24), she gave more details as to his behavior, expressing that she’s been thinking about a split since June of this year. In addition, she addressed a clip of them arguing that many believe relates to the threat in question.

“This entire situation is sickening…..,” Taylor-Morales wrote of Gunplay. “That Live you guys are trying to use as the event is FALSE. That is his studio in our laundry room. Two entire different situations and events. The video game is in our bedroom. Tensions been high in the house, I’ve been fed up with a lot of stuff. I was already looking for a divorce in June. He was begging me not to leave, he said he would do therapy and I tried it. He went to one session and never did it again.

Gunplay’s Wife Gives Updates On The Situation

“Do you guys understand how unhinged he was to break a porcelain sink after I left!!!!” she continued. “If he didn’t do anything and I’m ‘exaggerating’ why the hell did he reach out to a lawyer asking for a bond in the midst of all this drama? That’s a innocent person? He in jail contacting my friends and family trying to have me drop the charges. Now he in jail having HIS friends talk to me and about me online CR*ZY. I hope the justice system doesn’t fail another black woman and child. If they do, he still will NEVER be able to be around me or my child. It doesn’t matter however y’all spin it. Pulling a gun out on your family and then choking a child in the midst is UNACCEPTABLE.”

Meanwhile, Taylor-Morales now has a restraining order against him and is in the divorce process as of writing this article. With these new allegations, it seems like the case is uglier than people thought. Hopefully she and her child are able to remain safe and heal form this incredibly rough situation. For more news and the latest updates on Gunplay, stay posted on HNHH.

