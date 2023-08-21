Gunplay’s Wife Says He Held Her At Gunpoint, Announces Divorce Plans

Gunplay’s Wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, says that the rapper held her and her daughter at gunpoint on Saturday night. Taylor-Morales says she asked Gunplay to turn down the volume while he played Call of Duty, as their daughter was trying to sleep. In response, he flew into a rage and pulled a rifle on both of them.

“I want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe. My daughter[‘s] safety is my first priority. Unfortunately Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him,” she explained. “This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point, I really believe it’s too late.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 02: Rapper Gunplay performs on stage at Buckhead Theatre on October 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

“To summarize last night[‘s] events: I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by playing Call of Duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn’t want us to leave and things went left fast,” she continued. “He was arrested last night (Aug. 19), the weapon is in police custody. I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody, and I am filing for divorce. He will never get the chance to disrespect us again.” She captioned the post: “I never planned on speaking on this but now that it is out. Please keep us in your prayers.” Gunplay has been arrested for the incident.

Vonshae Taylor-Morales Details The Incident

Gunplay has denied the allegations but remains in jail with a $20,000 bail. Gunplay and Vonshae Taylor-Morales originally married back in August 2022. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Osanna Ohana, in February 2023.

