Gunplay Puts Blame On His Ex-Wife For Disturbing AK-47 Arrest

Gunplay suggested that his ex-wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, allegedly suffering from narcissistic personality disorder was the cause of his arrest in 2023, in which he was accused of threatening her with an assault rifle while she held their six-month-old baby. The rapper ended up serving just under two years on house arrest over the incident.

"Who does that bro? I was just at Fleming Steakhouse the night of and like a couple hours later, I woke up and I was like in a cell with two baloney sandwiches in a jumper," he began.

“She like just flipped the switch like out of nowhere,” he said in a recent interview with 99Jamz, as caught by AllHipHop. “I did my research and the things that she fell under were NPD. That’s narcissistic personality disorder. They live in their own bubble, their own reality…a protective shell around them. They put a protective shell around them. So they live in a delusion.”

Why Was Gunplay Arrested?

At the time, authorities alleged that Taylor-Morales asked Gunplay to turn down the volume on his Xbox, as their child was sleeping. He allegedly responded by flinging glass cups and liquor bottles at her. The argument escalated until Gunplay allegedly pressed the rifle against her chest and threatened her life.

Gunplay ended up getting charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse. For the charges, he lost custody of their child and he can now only see her through supervised virtual visits.

Vonshae Taylor-Morales spoke out about the incident in a lengthy statement on social media shortly afterward. She began the post by confirming that she and her daughter were safe and described the situation as "very frightening."