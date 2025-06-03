Gunplay Puts Blame On His Ex-Wife For Disturbing AK-47 Arrest

BY Cole Blake
Gun Play Visits Music Choice
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 10: Rapper Gunplay promotes debut full-length "Living Legend" at Music Choice on August 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)
Gunplay served almost two years on house arrest after allegedly threatening his ex-wife with an assault rifle in 2023.

Gunplay suggested that his ex-wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, allegedly suffering from narcissistic personality disorder was the cause of his arrest in 2023, in which he was accused of threatening her with an assault rifle while she held their six-month-old baby. The rapper ended up serving just under two years on house arrest over the incident.

"Who does that bro? I was just at Fleming Steakhouse the night of and like a couple hours later, I woke up and I was like in a cell with two baloney sandwiches in a jumper," he began.

“She like just flipped the switch like out of nowhere,” he said in a recent interview with 99Jamz, as caught by AllHipHop. “I did my research and the things that she fell under were NPD. That’s narcissistic personality disorder. They live in their own bubble, their own reality…a protective shell around them. They put a protective shell around them. So they live in a delusion.”

Read More: Gunplay Delivers Update On Vonshae Taylor-Morales Drama After Alleged Rifle-Pointing Incident

Why Was Gunplay Arrested?

At the time, authorities alleged that Taylor-Morales asked Gunplay to turn down the volume on his Xbox, as their child was sleeping. He allegedly responded by flinging glass cups and liquor bottles at her. The argument escalated until Gunplay allegedly pressed the rifle against her chest and threatened her life.

Gunplay ended up getting charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse. For the charges, he lost custody of their child and he can now only see her through supervised virtual visits.

Vonshae Taylor-Morales spoke out about the incident in a lengthy statement on social media shortly afterward. She began the post by confirming that she and her daughter were safe and described the situation as "very frightening."

"Regardless of how the public may feel about my mistakes and recent choices, I am still human," she said. "No mother and child should have to constantly uproot their life and live in fear of a man. I really want to take this time to heal in a safe space. Put all of this behind me and get on the path I started on before I met him. I can admit I have been under intense stress and pressure this past year. I haven't handle any of it the best way."

Read More: Gunplay's Wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales Speaks Out Following His Arrest

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
