6ix9ine Hit With New Federal Charges For Supervised Release Violations

6ix9ine is generating some more hype for new music these days, but this hasn't slowed down any of his legal issues over various matters. According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, he will face new federal charges for violations of his supervised release.

At press time, folks in the court haven't disclosed the nature of these alleged violations. This follows the rapper's guilty plea for drug possession in July of this year following a raid on his Miami home, and prosecutors dropped two charges related to fentanyl and gun possession due to a lack of evidence.

However, this situation violated the terms of 6ix9ine's supervised release from his 2019 racketeering conviction that is at the heart of his snitching drama. That sentence included five years of supervised release, but a lot of other legal trouble complicated this circumstance.

Ironically enough, all of the negativity that emerged from this Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods case did not deter 6ix9ine's recent disses towards alleged hip-hop "rats." Specifically, his animosity towards Young Thug for all the YSL RICO drama is what's driving conversation around his music, although many folks continue to deny him the benefit of the doubt.

Read More: 6ix9ine Slams Sukihana For Bringing Up His Dead Friend Amid Young Thug Beef

Is 6ix9ine In Jail?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)

As for these new charges, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer relayed on Friday (September 12) that the court will delay the New York MC's September 25 sentencing in a separate drug case. Instead, the court will introduce these new charges on that day and discuss possible sentencing and additional prison time.

Furthermore, Judge Engelmayer reportedly told him that these supervised release violations might cut into his current freedom and land him behind bars for five years. This would follow 6ix9ine's previous prison time in November of last year, specifically a 45-day stint for travel violations and drug test failures.