6ix9ine Claims A "Former Friend" Planted Drugs And Weapons In His Home Before March Raid

Numerous drugs and a Glock handgun were recovered by the feds at 6ix9ine's Florida pad last month in a massive raid.

6ix9ine has not entirely been a model citizen since his release from the MDC last December. He's also cut off his ankle monitor while promoting new music. His career has been hanging on by a thread for quite a long time. But if he goes back to the slammer, he may be done for good musically speaking.

If he's not found guilty of violating his parole though, the "KEKE" hitmaker should remain under the watchful eye of the feds until November. On top of the gun and drug ban, he also has very strict travel guidelines. At the end of the day, it will be interesting to see what the court factors into their decision.

As it stands though, the judge did agree to ban guns and drugs from the rapper's home. Tekashi 6ix9ine did issue an apology for the raucous he caused with last month's raid as well. Finally, the outlet reports that May 22 will be the day that he learns what the future is going to look like.

6ix9ine believes someone is actively out to get him behind bars again. The Bushwick, Brooklyn rapper appeared in court today, April 21 per TMZ Hip Hop to further discuss the raid that went down last month. It was then at his Florida mansion that feds found drugs and a firearm after conducting a check to see if he had been following the stipulations of his probation.

