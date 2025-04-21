6ix9ine Claims A "Former Friend" Planted Drugs And Weapons In His Home Before March Raid

BY Zachary Horvath 856 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New York Mets v Miami Marlins
MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine attends the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at loanDepot park on September 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Numerous drugs and a Glock handgun were recovered by the feds at 6ix9ine's Florida pad last month in a massive raid.

6ix9ine believes someone is actively out to get him behind bars again. The Bushwick, Brooklyn rapper appeared in court today, April 21 per TMZ Hip Hop to further discuss the raid that went down last month. It was then at his Florida mansion that feds found drugs and a firearm after conducting a check to see if he had been following the stipulations of his probation.

He was handcuffed during the routine check, but only because it is protocol to do so. They did collect DNA samples but didn't arrest 6ix9ine either. Overall, there wasn't enough proof. However, he's claiming that these items that authorities did uncover were never his.

Instead, he believes that a "former friend/snitch" was responsible for planting a Glock pistol, MMDA, and cocaine all around his Florida pad. 6ix9ine's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, is confident that his client will be able to avoid any more jail time.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar, His Banned Dancer, & The Wildest Lifetime Bans In Sports

6ix9ine On Probation
MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)

As it stands though, the judge did agree to ban guns and drugs from the rapper's home. Tekashi 6ix9ine did issue an apology for the raucous he caused with last month's raid as well. Finally, the outlet reports that May 22 will be the day that he learns what the future is going to look like.

If he's not found guilty of violating his parole though, the "KEKE" hitmaker should remain under the watchful eye of the feds until November. On top of the gun and drug ban, he also has very strict travel guidelines. At the end of the day, it will be interesting to see what the court factors into their decision.

6ix9ine has not entirely been a model citizen since his release from the MDC last December. He's also cut off his ankle monitor while promoting new music. His career has been hanging on by a thread for quite a long time. But if he goes back to the slammer, he may be done for good musically speaking.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Vs. The Culture: A Legacy Of L’s & Feuds

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 52.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.3K
6ix9ine Back Jail Probation Violations Hip Hop News Music 6ix9ine Might Go Back To Jail For Multiple Probation Violations 1.8K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.5K