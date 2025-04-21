6ix9ine Claims A "Former Friend" Planted Drugs And Weapons In His Home Before March Raid

6ix9ine believes someone is actively out to get him behind bars again. The Bushwick, Brooklyn rapper appeared in court today, April 21 per TMZ Hip Hop to further discuss the raid that went down last month. It was then at his Florida mansion that feds found drugs and a firearm after conducting a check to see if he had been following the stipulations of his probation.
He was handcuffed during the routine check, but only because it is protocol to do so. They did collect DNA samples but didn't arrest 6ix9ine either. Overall, there wasn't enough proof. However, he's claiming that these items that authorities did uncover were never his.
Instead, he believes that a "former friend/snitch" was responsible for planting a Glock pistol, MMDA, and cocaine all around his Florida pad. 6ix9ine's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, is confident that his client will be able to avoid any more jail time.
6ix9ine On Probation
As it stands though, the judge did agree to ban guns and drugs from the rapper's home. Tekashi 6ix9ine did issue an apology for the raucous he caused with last month's raid as well. Finally, the outlet reports that May 22 will be the day that he learns what the future is going to look like.
If he's not found guilty of violating his parole though, the "KEKE" hitmaker should remain under the watchful eye of the feds until November. On top of the gun and drug ban, he also has very strict travel guidelines. At the end of the day, it will be interesting to see what the court factors into their decision.
6ix9ine has not entirely been a model citizen since his release from the MDC last December. He's also cut off his ankle monitor while promoting new music. His career has been hanging on by a thread for quite a long time. But if he goes back to the slammer, he may be done for good musically speaking.