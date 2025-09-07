6ix9ine & Lil Woody Clown Young Thug's "Closing Arguments" With Rat-Driven IG Posts

Young Thug's upcoming track continues to address the "rat" narrative in hip-hop, targeting artists like 6ix9ine.

Young Thug’s latest release, “Closing Arguments,” has sparked a cascade of reactions across the rap world, drawing commentary from former YSL affiliate Lil Woody and controversial rapper 6ix9ine. Both artists used Instagram to respond, highlighting the ongoing conversation about the Thug's interrogation.

6ix9ine’s Story on Saturday, September 6, read: “I’m driving to the studio right now. I didn’t know a rat can call someone else a rat. NGL 2025 is [fire emoji]. What a time to be alive.” 

The post blends irony, surprise, and enthusiasm, reflecting both the song’s impact and 6ix9ine’s reputation. By pointing out that Young Thug is labeling others as “rats,” 6ix9ine addresses the perceived hypocrisy, given his own past cooperation with authorities. 

His comment signals amusement and a sense of spectacle, framing Thug’s disses as bold, controversial, and culturally resonant. The shorthand “NGL 2025” and fire emoji emphasize excitement for the track and its significance in the current musical landscape.

6ix9ine & Lil Woody Beef With Young Thug

Lil Woody’s reaction, posted the same day, was sharper and more mocking. His captions, “Rattasnake more like it [tear-eyed laughing face emoji]... 2 things he need is a set of [swim suit emoji] & [mobile phone with arrow emoji],” directly targets Young Thug. 

Calling Thug a “Rattasnake” combines betrayal and slyness, while the laughing emoji amplifies ridicule. The emojis suggest Thug lacks courage and should communicate directly, implying his attacks in the song are performative rather than substantive. Woody’s response turns social media into a stage for rebuttal, extending the feud from music to public commentary.

Together, the posts illustrate how “Closing Arguments” has reignited disputes among former YSL affiliates and allies, including disses aimed at Lil Woody, YSL Duke, and rapper Gunna. The reactions highlight Atlanta hip-hop’s intricate mix of loyalty, rivalry, and public persona, where social media amplifies feuds and lyrical confrontations alike.

In this moment, “Closing Argument” is more than a track—it is a cultural flashpoint. The Instagram commentary by 6ix9ine and Lil Woody underscores how Thug’s music continues to shape discourse, provoke debate, and reflect the high-stakes drama embedded in Atlanta rap.

