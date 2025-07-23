6ix9ine Admits To Possession Of Cocaine & MDMA

6ix9ine has dealt with no shortage of legal trouble recently, and today, the trouble continued. According to Billboard, the rapper appeared in Paul A. Engelmayer’s federal courtroom where he pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing drugs, and thus violating the conditions his supervised release. Reportedly, the charges are linked to MDMA and cocaine. They stem from a raid on 6ix9ine's home that took place this March.

The prosecution has agreed to drop two more counts he was facing in exchange for the plea. At the time of writing, his sentencing is scheduled for September of this year. Depending on how things go, he could face anywhere from a few months to years behind bars.

Allegedly, this is the second time 6ix9ine has violated the plea deal he made with prosecutors back in 2018. At the time, he famously testified against other alleged gang members, earning him a great deal of backlash. He was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised released, though he was released earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

6ix9ine Legal Issues

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)

These aren't the only legal issues 6ix9ine is facing these days, however. In March, he was also ordered by a federal judge to pay $250K for allegedly skipping a concert at D.C.'s Echostage in 2018. Reportedly, the United States District Court in the District of Columbia gave the order for compensatory damages to Hits Before Fame LLC along with After Hours LLC.

Shortly after the judge's order, 6ix9ine took to his Instagram Story to share a video of himself embracing his religion at church. “In this life everything will go wrong, no matter how much you try for everything to go right,” he wrote alongside the clip. “Without Jesus nothing is possible. With him EVERYTHING is possible. I love you God my Lord & Savior.”