6ix9ine Admits To Possession Of Cocaine & MDMA

BY Caroline Fisher 387 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
6ix9ine Admits To Possession Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
6ix9ine's sentencing is currently scheduled to take place in September, and he could face anywhere from a few months to years behind bars.

6ix9ine has dealt with no shortage of legal trouble recently, and today, the trouble continued. According to Billboard, the rapper appeared in Paul A. Engelmayer’s federal courtroom where he pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing drugs, and thus violating the conditions his supervised release. Reportedly, the charges are linked to MDMA and cocaine. They stem from a raid on 6ix9ine's home that took place this March.

The prosecution has agreed to drop two more counts he was facing in exchange for the plea. At the time of writing, his sentencing is scheduled for September of this year. Depending on how things go, he could face anywhere from a few months to years behind bars.

Allegedly, this is the second time 6ix9ine has violated the plea deal he made with prosecutors back in 2018. At the time, he famously testified against other alleged gang members, earning him a great deal of backlash. He was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised released, though he was released earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More: 6ix9ine Goes Off On Cops After Alleged Nightclub Altercation

6ix9ine Legal Issues
MiamiBash 2021
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)

These aren't the only legal issues 6ix9ine is facing these days, however. In March, he was also ordered by a federal judge to pay $250K for allegedly skipping a concert at D.C.'s Echostage in 2018. Reportedly, the United States District Court in the District of Columbia gave the order for compensatory damages to Hits Before Fame LLC along with After Hours LLC.

Shortly after the judge's order, 6ix9ine took to his Instagram Story to share a video of himself embracing his religion at church. “In this life everything will go wrong, no matter how much you try for everything to go right,” he wrote alongside the clip. “Without Jesus nothing is possible. With him EVERYTHING is possible. I love you God my Lord & Savior.”

Read More: 6ix9ine And DJ Akademiks Discuss The Diddy Trial Verdict On Livestream

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.6K
News Authentic 510
Comments 1