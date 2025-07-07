6ix9ine Goes Off On Cops After Alleged Nightclub Altercation

Reportedly, police responded to a call about an alleged altercation involving 6ix9ine at Playpen 2 in Miami over the weekend.

6ix9ine is no stranger to public confrontations, and earlier this week, the New York-born rapper was allegedly involved in yet another one. According to AllHipHop, he was removed from a nightclub in Hialeah yesterday (July 6) after allegedly getting into it with another individual. Police responded to a call about the alleged incident, which reportedly took place at Playpen 2, at around 4 a.m. When they got there, both men were escorted out of the nightclub by officers.

Nobody was arrested, but in footage taken outside of the nightclub, 6ix9ine can be seen going off while surrounded by several cops. For now, it remains unclear exactly what prompted the alleged dispute. This is far from the first run-in he's had with police, however.

He's currently scheduled to appear in court this month for allegedly violating the terms of his supervised release earlier this year. In March, his Florida home was raided by officials after they received a tip about guns and drugs allegedly being on the property. They allegedly found MDMA, a bag containing cocaine residue, fentanyl, a Glock 9mm handgun, and more during the search.

Read More: 6ix9ine And DJ Akademiks Discuss The Diddy Trial Verdict On Livestream

6ix9ine Legal Issues

After the search, 6ix9ine admitted to possession of MDMA and cocaine. As a result, prosecutors agreed to drop two other alleged violations tied to the fentanyl and gun. He's serving a five-year supervised release term related to his 2019 federal conviction. That case involved allegations of racketeering, firearm offenses, violent crimes, and more. He famously cooperated with authorities by testifying against several alleged gang members, earning himself a reduced sentence.

In March, 6ix9ine was also ordered to pay a $250K fine for allegedly breaching a contract with Howard University. Allegedly, he agreed to perform at the school's 2018 homecoming concert, but ended up bailing on the obligation.

He leaned into his faith after the court's decision. In a post on his Instagram Story, he told his followers that "nothing is possible" without the help of Jesus.

Read More: 6ix9ine Claims A "Former Friend" Planted Drugs And Weapons In His Home Before March Raid

