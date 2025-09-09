6ix9ine Mercilessly Disses Young Thug In Snippet Of New Song

6ix9ine shared a snippet of a new song dissing Young Thug on Instagram, Tuesday, after the rapper dealt with snitching allegations on social media, last week. In the caption of the post, he wrote: "Seen a snake turn spider turn rat don’t tell the world just please let me out man watchaht." The song features a play on "The Itsy Bitsy Spider" nursery rhyme.

Fans in the comments section appear to be loving the drama. "Never stopped listening to 69 button," one user wrote. Another user joked: "He looks like them dudes at the alley selling fake designer bags." One more added: "This shiii kinda goes crazy, but why it look like it’s recorded on an android?"

Young Thug Snitching Allegations

6ix9ine has been trolling Young Thug on social media ever since users on social media resurfaced an audio clip of him mentioning Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation, earlier this month. At the time, Thug denied having snitched and explained that the clip was being misinterpreted. Roscoe even came to his defense as well.

In one post on X (formerly Twitter) about the drama, Thug wrote: "Bashing me only goin f*ck that rap community up more, I’m the blue to this fake ass game." 6ix9ine ended up responding to that directly on his Instagram Story. He wrote: "This b***ymon talking bout bashing him only gonna f*ck up the rap game. n******a you the reason the rap game f*cked up. 85% of y'all be undercover rattin. 'Mane watch ott.' I said this 5 years ago and y'all called me crazy."

The drama for Thug didn't end there. In the following days, several of his phone calls from behind bars leaked online and he faced even more backlash. In them, he criticized several other hip-hop artists and even admitted to infidelity. On Sunday, he shared an apology to everyone involved. "To everyone involved in this situation I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD," he wrote on X.