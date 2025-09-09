6ix9ine Mercilessly Disses Young Thug In Snippet Of New Song

BY Cole Blake 1045 Views
Tekashi 6ix9ine Memorial Day Weekend
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tekashi 6ix9ine hosts the Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at MAD CLUB Wynwood on May 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
6ix9ine has been trolling Young Thug on social media for weeks as backlash continues to surround the Atlanta rapper.

6ix9ine shared a snippet of a new song dissing Young Thug on Instagram, Tuesday, after the rapper dealt with snitching allegations on social media, last week. In the caption of the post, he wrote: "Seen a snake turn spider turn rat don’t tell the world just please let me out man watchaht." The song features a play on "The Itsy Bitsy Spider" nursery rhyme.

Fans in the comments section appear to be loving the drama. "Never stopped listening to 69 button," one user wrote. Another user joked: "He looks like them dudes at the alley selling fake designer bags." One more added: "This shiii kinda goes crazy, but why it look like it’s recorded on an android?"

Young Thug Snitching Allegations

6ix9ine has been trolling Young Thug on social media ever since users on social media resurfaced an audio clip of him mentioning Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation, earlier this month. At the time, Thug denied having snitched and explained that the clip was being misinterpreted. Roscoe even came to his defense as well.

In one post on X (formerly Twitter) about the drama, Thug wrote: "Bashing me only goin f*ck that rap community up more, I’m the blue to this fake ass game." 6ix9ine ended up responding to that directly on his Instagram Story. He wrote: "This b***ymon talking bout bashing him only gonna f*ck up the rap game. n******a you the reason the rap game f*cked up. 85% of y'all be undercover rattin. 'Mane watch ott.' I said this 5 years ago and y'all called me crazy."

The drama for Thug didn't end there. In the following days, several of his phone calls from behind bars leaked online and he faced even more backlash. In them, he criticized several other hip-hop artists and even admitted to infidelity. On Sunday, he shared an apology to everyone involved. "To everyone involved in this situation I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD," he wrote on X.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
