Tia Kemp Mocks Young Thug's Leaked Jail Calls In Viral Hotel Tour

2021 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Rapper Young Thug speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Young Thug has been facing tons of backlash on social media in recent weeks as more and more of his jail calls have surfaced online.

Tia Kemp trolled Young Thug by mocking him in a video on social media, showing off her hotel room. "Man, watch out," she remarks over and over again throughout the video, referencing one of Young Thug's leaked jail phone calls.

When Live Bitez shared the video on Instagram, fans had fits of laughter in the comments section. "The stance and direction of the feet is what’s doing it for me," one user wrote. Another added: "When she stands like that it’s hilarious."

Read More: Tia Kemp Issues A Warning To Ex Rick Ross After Target Run With His New Girlfriend

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

Young Thug has been coming under all kinds of fire for the leaked jail phone calls. In them, he disses several of his former collaborators, including Kendrick LamarFutureGunna, and more artists. He also admits to being unfaithful to Mariah The Scientist. For that, he issued an apology to her directly on social media. "My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," Thug wrote. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

He also asked his loved ones to stick by his side in another candid post. "Times like these is when my luvs ones are supposed to look at the good I did towards them then the ugly," Thug wrote.

Kemp is far from the first celebrity to troll Young Thug in recent days. 6ix9ine has also been making headlines for doing so. He even shared a snippet of a song dissing the Atlanta rapper on Instagram on Tuesday. Captioning that snippet, he wrote: "Seen a snake turn spider turn rat don’t tell the world just please let me out man watchaht."

Read More: YSL Woody Promises To Go After Young Thug If His Daughter's Surgery Doesn't Go Well

