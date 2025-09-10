Tia Kemp trolled Young Thug by mocking him in a video on social media, showing off her hotel room. "Man, watch out," she remarks over and over again throughout the video, referencing one of Young Thug's leaked jail phone calls.

When Live Bitez shared the video on Instagram, fans had fits of laughter in the comments section. "The stance and direction of the feet is what’s doing it for me," one user wrote. Another added: "When she stands like that it’s hilarious."

Read More: Tia Kemp Issues A Warning To Ex Rick Ross After Target Run With His New Girlfriend

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

Young Thug has been coming under all kinds of fire for the leaked jail phone calls. In them, he disses several of his former collaborators, including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Gunna, and more artists. He also admits to being unfaithful to Mariah The Scientist. For that, he issued an apology to her directly on social media. "My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," Thug wrote. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

He also asked his loved ones to stick by his side in another candid post. "Times like these is when my luvs ones are supposed to look at the good I did towards them then the ugly," Thug wrote.