YSL Woody threatens to go after Young Thug if his daughter's surgery doesn't go well in a new video on social media. He doesn't elaborate on what procedure she's undergoing, but warns that Thug will be to blame for the result. Woody also doesn't explain why he'll be upset with Thug.

"You know what? I'm real pissed off because tomorrow, my daughter's gotta get surgery," Woody begins in the clip. "And God knows, the lord gonna pull her through. He gonna protect her. But, if my daughter wakes up and she cries, and I hear her cry, Thug, your b*tch ass gonna be mine boy."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the video on Instagram, fans had plenty of laughs in the comments section. "If I don't get paid today, I'm coming for young thug too," one user remarked. Another theorized: "There is no correlation… BUT I think he’s basically saying if something happens to her he’s going to crash out and Thug is the first one on the list."

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

The warning comes as Young Thug has been coming under fire for dissing several of his former collaborators in leaked phone calls from his time behind bars. He mentions Kendrick Lamar, Future, Gunna, and more artists. He also admits to being unfaithful to Mariah The Scientist.