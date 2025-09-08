Young Thug has not only put himself in an awkward position, but his actions are having an effect on those around him as well. One person that's really having a hard time with this situation is YSL Woody. He was one of the star witnesses during the label's RICO trial.

Similar to Thugger, Woody's behavior on the stand was heavily maligned. But after some questionable comments during and afterwards, he's admitted his faults. About a week before Young Thug was released, he sincerely apologized for all the lies he made up.

"The pain, the suffering, everything I've caused on him and his family... I wish I had the mindset and the strength that I have now. I'll never forgive myself. I took him through a process that I never should have took him through. Even though I know I'm not the cause of it, despite how anybody may feel, it's wrong," he said in part.

But while he's got love for his friend, YSL Woody finds himself in a weird position thanks to Thug. In an emotional and confused post to his IG Story caught by DJ Akademiks, he explained that he's "not okay" right now.

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

"The truth no I'm not okay after everything a n**** been through," he began. "My intentions have never been flaw even I knew sh*t. I held my composure and carried it around like it was nothing. N****s hurt my family for me having yall n****s back bc your mother and sisters mattered to me."

He continues, detailing the effort he showed to those he cared for, "I made sure they slept well at nights. You talking bout snitching when the world seen the effort a n**** put in to get yall here knowing you didn't deserve it."

YSL Woody seemingly continues his rant about Young Thug, "N**** I put you first and when I needed you you was hiding and my n**** boo stepped up and save me from yall cowards."

This tense post arrives days after all of the leaked jail calls that have surfaced. In them, Young Thug talks down on a lot of people even outside of YSL. Friends like Future, Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Migos, and Gucci Mane received shocking strays that have shook the hip-hop world.