YSL Woody Alleges He Beat Up Jacquees Over Dice Game

YSL Woody is no stranger to feuding with his peers, but recently, he shocked fans by detailing an unexpected alleged run-in with Jacquees. According to him, they were allegedly shooting dice in the studio one evening when things took a turn for the worse. Ultimately, Woody and his crew had an issue with Jacquees' cousin. He says this resulted in an alleged physical altercation, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk.

At the time of writing, Jacquees has not publicly addressed Woody's claims. He's far from the only person the personality has had issues with recently, however. Earlier this week, Woody also took to his Instagram Story with a lengthy rant, indicating that he's not doing well after all he's been through in recent months.

"The truth no I'm not okay after everything a n**** been through," he wrote. "My intentions have never been flaw even I knew sh*t. I held my composure and carried it around like it was nothing. N****s hurt my family for me having yall n****s back bc your mother and sisters mattered to me."

YSL Woody & Young Thug

"I made sure they slept well at nights. You talking bout snitching when the world seen the effort a n**** put in to get yall here knowing you didn't deserve it," Woody continued. "N**** I put you first and when I needed you you was hiding and my n**** boo stepped up and save me from yall cowards."

Shortly before that, he hopped online to claim that Young Thug should take more accountability for his actions. He explained that while he still has love for the YSL founder, he feels as though he was done dirty amid his legal battle.