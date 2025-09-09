During a recent stream, YSL Woody alleged that he once got into a physical altercation with Jacquees. According to him, it all started when they were shooting dice in the studio one night, and he allegedly began to clash with the artist's cousin. Ultimately, he alleged that the situation escalated to the point of violence.

Now, however, Jacquees has taken to social media to set the record straight. Today, he shared a screenshot of some DMs he exchanged with Woody about his remarks on his Instagram Story. "I ain't bashing you my n***a just trolling," Woody wrote, per Live Bitez. "Hell naw Woody you gotta tell da truth gang you ain't touch me fool," Jacquees replied. "I am [laughing emojis]," Woody concluded.

News of Woody's chat with Jacquees comes shortly after the personality opened up about how he's doing following his role in the YSL RICO trial. According to him, things haven't been easy, and he feels let down by those he was once close to.

YSL Woody & Young Thug

"The truth no I'm not okay after everything a n**** been through," he wrote. "My intentions have never been flaw even I knew sh*t. I held my composure and carried it around like it was nothing. N****s hurt my family for me having yall n****s back bc your mother and sisters mattered to me."

"I made sure they slept well at nights. You talking bout snitching when the world seen the effort a n**** put in to get yall here knowing you didn't deserve it," he continued. "N**** I put you first and when I needed you you was hiding and my n**** boo stepped up and save me from yall cowards."

He also encouraged Young Thug to take accountability for his actions, telling his social media followers to pray for him. "I'm never gonna hate you bro after all once I love you it's that," he added.