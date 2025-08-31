YSL Woody has recently been on livestream to talk about the Atlanta snitching scandal, which has a lot of context to unpack. The big piece of unifying narrative is the YSL RICO trial involving Young Thug, Gunna, and many more, including Woody himself.

For those unaware, he testified against the codefendants in that case, but since then, things are a little more complex. However, no matter where the YSL affiliate's loyalties really lie in your view, he wants to make one thing clear: Future isn't a part of any of this. Thug's frequent collaborator has come up not just because of this friendship and his ATL roots, but also because Thugger himself allegedly name-dropped him in an alleged leaked jail call with 21 Savage that spoke on other MCs dissing Gunna.

DJ Akademiks shared a clip via Instagram of Woody's livestream in which he explains this assessment. "Future ain't known to be on none of this bulls**t that we on," he remarked. "Future is known to be about his paper. If you can see, Future don't have nothing but h*e problems. 'Cause that's what he do. He gon' run through them. He locked in. Give Future credit when it's due."

Young Thug Gunna Beef

Then, YSL Woody seemed to answer a question from the chat: "Who told the most out of all of y'all?" "I don't care," he responded. One fan claimed that Woody said it doesn't matter, because they all allegedly did, but take that – and everything else in this situation – with a grain of salt.

Elsewhere, Woody dissed Peewee Roscoe when he went after various other alleged rats, which included Gunna, Woody, and YSL Duke. It's unclear if there are multiple "sides" forming here or if it's really a binary. Either way, the allegations flying back and forth are not very different from one another.