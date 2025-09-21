Tekashi 6ix9ine has once again positioned himself at the center of controversy, using a recent VladTV interview to revive his bitter feud with Trippie Redd while lobbing new allegations involving Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli. The “Gummo” rapper not only repeated his claim that Trippie was intimate with Bhad Bhabie while she was underage but went further, accusing other unnamed artists of the same.

The conversation unfolded after DJ Vlad referenced one of Tekashi’s most notorious accusations. “At this point you guys start going back-and-forth. You accuse him of having sex with Bhad Bhabie, who is a minor at the time,” Vlad said.

Rather than retreat, Tekashi escalated. “Look everybody fucked… Listen, apart from Trippie Redd — ‘there you go telling the truth again, there you go snitching’ — All these rappers fucked Bhad Bhabie while she was underage,” he claimed.

According to Tekashi, the rap community has chosen to overlook the issue because of favoritism. “But you know what, no, we like them, they can fuck kids. They can fuck kids, just don’t say nothing,” he continued, portraying himself as the lone figure willing to call it out.

6ix9ine Claims Rappers Slept With Underage Bhad Bhabie

He also referenced past posts where he circulated a photo of Trippie Redd lying close to Bhad Bhabie, suggesting the image supported his allegations.

“Didn’t I upload the picture of him laying on her chest, underage? Want me to show it to you? I’m walking it down, that’s what I do,” Tekashi said, adding that critics accuse him of “snitching” whenever he raises the subject.

The comments fuel an already hostile rivalry with Trippie Redd, a feud that dates back years and has often spilled across social media. More broadly, Tekashi’s remarks reignited conversations about the treatment of young women in hip-hop and whether the culture has adequately addressed exploitation.