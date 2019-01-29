who is
- Original ContentWho Is Mike Dimes?Mike Dimes dropped off his debut album today, "IN DIMES WE TRUST," following a flurry of hard-hitting singles, including "MY STORY" and "NO TRENDS." Get familiar with the Texas-based rapper in our exclusive interview.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentWho Is Muni Long? Everything You Need to KnowEverything you need to know about the "Hrs and Hrs" artist. By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsWho Is Julia Fox?Everything you need to know about Kanye West’s new love interest.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureWho Is Malu Trevejo?From being signed to Travis Scott's record brand to seemingly ditching the label, all within the span of a month, here's a rundown of the rising social media star Malu Trevejo.By Nancy Jiang
- RelationshipsWho Is Brittany Renner?Here's the rundown on the social media vixen also known as a "Bundle of Brittany."
By Taya Coates
- Original ContentWho Is Grip? Everything To Know About Eminem's New Shady Records SigneeEverything we know so far about Eminem’s new protegé.By Joe Abrams
- Original ContentWho Is 9lokknine? Everything To KnowWe’re breaking down the rapper’s come up so far, and his recent legal charges.By Joe Abrams
- Original ContentWho Is Foogiano? Everything To KnowWe break down the facts to know about the rising 1017 rapper Foogiano.By Alycia Williams
- Original ContentWho Is Pooh Shiesty? Everything To KnowFollowing the success of Pooh Shiesty's debut mixtape "Shiesty Season," here is everything to know about the Memphis rapper on the rise.By Deja Goode
- Original ContentWho Is Erica Banks? Everything To Know About The "Buss It" RapperErica Banks is 1501 Entertainment's latest star and has reached a new level of fame following the #BussItChallenge. By Deja Goode
- Original ContentWho Is Popp Hunna? Everything To Know About The "Adderall (Corvette, Corvette)" RapperWe're breaking down Popp Hunna's career and success thus far.By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureWho Is Dess Dior? Everything To KnowDess Dior is a 22-year-old up-and-coming rapper who is also rumored to be Future’s new girlfriend. By Noor Lobad
- Original ContentWho Is Money Man? Everything To Know About The "24" RapperThe prolific MC is seeing his hard work pay off as he reaches mainstream success.By Isaiah Cane
- Original ContentWho Is King Von? Everything To Know About The Lil Durk OTF AffiliateArmed with a knack for melodic storytelling, paired with a rapid-fire delivery, King Von is quickly making a name for himself in the rap world.By Noor Lobad
- MusicWho Is Flo Milli?Alabama rapper Flo Milli seemingly came out of nowhere, stunting one of today's biggest releases. By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWho Is Fivio Foreign? Everything You Need To KnowFivio Foreign is one of the Brooklyn drill scene's rising artists, and here's the rundown on the prosperous career he's carved out to date. By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWho Is Roddy Ricch? Five Things You Need To KnowGet familiar with Roddy Ricch.By Aron A.
- Original ContentWho Is Alexis Skyy? Everything You Need To KnowThe breakdown on Alexis Skyy.By E Gadsby