Saweetie Drops Off Precursing EP "HELLA PRESSURE"

BY Zachary Horvath
saweetie saweetie
It turns out that Saweetie's "HELLA PRESSURE" is not the full-length debut, but it is coming soon. For now, she's keeping us fed with an EP.

Even though you could argue there is HELLA PRESSURE on Saweetie right now, she's applying it right back on her new EP. This project has been teased for a little bit, giving our first taste of it a couple of weeks ago with "boffum."

It was produced by J White Did It was a tasteful tribute to her California roots. The "Best Friend" rapper, who's already known for drilling catchy choruses into your heads, did so here, too. "Want the head or the box? Both of 'em / Bracelet or the watch? [...] / Kelly or the croc? Both of 'em."

She's got more sticky cuts on this five-song collection. One of them is "twinzzz" and we don't doubt you can hear the pocket she's hitting just by reading these lyrics.

"Balmain thong on, swimmin' in the coast / Hennessy, champagne, anything goes / We be doin' squats on the yacht, goals, ghosting / Slumber on the ocean, no, we ain't boastin'."

Another hit is her sugary, sweet, K-pop crossover "superstars" with TWICE. "You can hop up in my car, you know who you are / I got friends that wanna party and they look like superstars."

Overall, this is just to keep fans ready for the bigger release later on. But it does do that well as this EP is fun and expressive front to back.

Although, we won't lie. We were hoping this was the debut album. Saweetie has been around for a minute now. However, Pretty B*tch Music is apparently coming this year still. So, we are giving her the benefit of the doubt.

Spin the effort below.

Saweetie HELLA PRESSURE

HELLA PRESSURE Tracklist:

  1. pressure
  2. boffum with J White Did It
  3. twinzzz
  4. superstars with TWICE
  5. i need some inspo

