Since Saweetie came in the game at the end of the 2010s, there have been a lot femcees to emerge and reach star level. GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, the list goes on. If some of you have forgotten about the Bay Area native, we can't entirely blame you.
But, the "Best Friend" artist is entering a new era this year with the release of her single "boffum." Produced by J White Did It (Cardi B, SZA, 21 Savage), the song kicks off with a triumphant and hype intro that sound similar to the beat switch on Kendrick Lamar's "tv off."
However, the song goes in a different direction immediately as Saweetie flexes her wealth and sex appeal and how she can get whatever she wants as a result. "Lady or a pimp? Both of 'em / You want the steak or the shrimp? Both of 'em / Rapper, athlete, I need both of 'em," she raps on the catchy chorus.
It's a bouncy and fun track from start to finish and it's holding a lot of weight for Saweetie as well. That's because it's the lead single to her next project titled Hella Pressure.
She revealed this news on her Instagram while teasing some behind the scenes for the music video you see below. "My new song “boffum” is out now & I’m applying HELLA PRESSURE... 8/1," she wrote.
In the meantime, be sure to spin the braggadocious single.
Saweetie "boffum"
Quotable Lyrics:
Where the USD?
Still see that a*s in a 2X tee
Wanna stick it in like a USB
Put a Trojan on like USC
From the Bay, but I'm not bae to you
Mix up my chains like I mix up my food