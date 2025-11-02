Karrahbooo & Jorjiana Trade Scathing Shots & Pressing Allegations

Jorjiana dropped a snippet of a Karrahbooo diss track, whereas the former Concrete Boys member claimed she didn't have that energy in person.

There's a new hip-hop beef brewing rapidly on social media, although it's unclear exactly why Karrahbooo and Jorjiana are trading blows on the Internet this weekend. Nevertheless, the point is this: they are not a fan of each other at all. In fact, it seems like we might get some lyrical shots in the near future.

That's because the "Time" femcee blasted Karrah in a new snippet of a diss track she shared on Instagram yesterday (Saturday, November 1), which claims she hasn't made a notable song among many other jabs. Then, the former Concrete Boys member responded via a series of IG Stories and tweets caught by @ItsKingSlime on Twitter. Not only that, but the "Never Need" artist also claimed that she pressed Jorjiana in person, and that she didn't "keep that same energy" in the flesh.

"I pressed her in person, she did not have this same energy," Karrahbooo remarked online. "That's just why it's, like, you talking crazy. And I don't even do talking. But let me not. Just keep that same energy, though. 'Cause in person, you didn't have anything to say. Lord, this industry thing. Damn. That's all I really have to say. You didn't have this energy in person. You're talking crazy on a song. So make sure you keep that energy when I see you type s**t. [...] B***h, you got warts growing out your face. And what is she saying? Nothing."

Karrahbooo Jorjiana Beef

Later, Jorjiana responded via an Instagram Story post of her own caught by XXL on IG. "Nobody ever pressed me," she wrote. "Ion fear nan btch, especially a btch that's pushing 30, w a dead career, broke asab, hopping dck to dck, addicted to percs, look like a pit bull, you have nothing that I want btch, you built like an abortion, sloppy asl, dusty asl, mfs never heard one song by you. Show me 100 racks, show me yo mychart, show me a song you wrote, shid some, or STFU."

Jorjiana blew up earlier this year with her track "ILBB2," which got a GloRilla remix. As for her rival, Karrahbooo's dealing with her Concrete Boys issues, as she still has a bone to pick with Lil Yachty. That being said, she did reveal that Yachty allegedly trash-talked Jorjiana in a Concrete Boys group chat.

