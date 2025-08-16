KARRAHBOOO Angrily Responds To Viral Bodycam Footage From Her June Battery Arrest

BY Zachary Horvath 596 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 31: Rapper Karrahbooo performs during Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour - Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy on May 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
KARRAHBOOO was arrested and released on a $1,000 bond in Georgia following her performance on Key Glock's tour.

KARRAHBOOO is drawing a lot of attention to herself this weekend as bodycam footage from her June arrest is now available. The former Concrete Boys member was arraigned after allegedly assaulting a staff member following a performance in Georgia for Key Glock's tour.

She was released on a $1,000 bond but charged with misdemeanor simple battery. When the news broke, we didn't hear much else following the alleged incident. "Im innocent [100 emoji]," KARRAHBOOO tweeted back then.

However, as we said, we now have more context thanks to video evidence emerging. It's two-and-a-half minutes long and shows the tense aftermath from the handcuffing alongside two men. KARRAHBOOO, on the other hand, was anything but silent.

In the clip caught by The Shade Room and ItsKingSlime, she's shouting obscenities at the officer and wishing some pretty awful things to happen to him. "Shut your b*tch a*s up. Before I shove a stick up your a*s n****. If I get six gay n****s to jump you and beat the f*ck out of you and shove some sh*t up your a*s... You going to hell," she shouted.

KARRAHBOOO then proceeded to hock a loogie at the officer's feet or at least threaten to do so before unleashing on him again.

Read More: The Top 13 Air Jordan 4 Colorways Of All Time

KARRAHBOOO Arrest

"P**y a*s b*tch. Y'all arrested a girl for no reason. Grown a*s n****s kicking me in my head. I hope you get pegged by the gayest n****." She proceeded to calm down a little bit as time went on, asking for God's help. Moreover, KARRAHBOOO apologized to the two men arrested alongside her for what transpired.

Closer to the end of the video, it shows the Cobb County authorities taking her inside the car. She continued to scold in them in the back seat calling them "horrible people." Lastly, she warned the officers driving her to the station that their careers were in serious jeopardy.

"I hope they revoke your sh*t, and I hope you go broke."

KARRAHBOOO has since addressed the video on X, and she doubled down on being innocent and preparing to go to court over the matter. "I didn’t assault nobody i got slammed by a big a*s male security guard for walking past him tryna get to the dressing room with my name on it after i got off stage with my credential on my neck and a escort. So yes that made me crash out cause i never touched anybody and i have the video from the venue and everybody getting sued. Have a good day," she wrote.

Read More: Gilbert Arenas' Biggest Controversies: Gambling Arrest & More

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.1K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.0K
Comments 0