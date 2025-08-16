KARRAHBOOO is drawing a lot of attention to herself this weekend as bodycam footage from her June arrest is now available. The former Concrete Boys member was arraigned after allegedly assaulting a staff member following a performance in Georgia for Key Glock's tour.

She was released on a $1,000 bond but charged with misdemeanor simple battery. When the news broke, we didn't hear much else following the alleged incident. "Im innocent [100 emoji]," KARRAHBOOO tweeted back then.

However, as we said, we now have more context thanks to video evidence emerging. It's two-and-a-half minutes long and shows the tense aftermath from the handcuffing alongside two men. KARRAHBOOO, on the other hand, was anything but silent.

In the clip caught by The Shade Room and ItsKingSlime, she's shouting obscenities at the officer and wishing some pretty awful things to happen to him. "Shut your b*tch a*s up. Before I shove a stick up your a*s n****. If I get six gay n****s to jump you and beat the f*ck out of you and shove some sh*t up your a*s... You going to hell," she shouted.

KARRAHBOOO then proceeded to hock a loogie at the officer's feet or at least threaten to do so before unleashing on him again.

KARRAHBOOO Arrest

"P**y a*s b*tch. Y'all arrested a girl for no reason. Grown a*s n****s kicking me in my head. I hope you get pegged by the gayest n****." She proceeded to calm down a little bit as time went on, asking for God's help. Moreover, KARRAHBOOO apologized to the two men arrested alongside her for what transpired.

Closer to the end of the video, it shows the Cobb County authorities taking her inside the car. She continued to scold in them in the back seat calling them "horrible people." Lastly, she warned the officers driving her to the station that their careers were in serious jeopardy.

"I hope they revoke your sh*t, and I hope you go broke."