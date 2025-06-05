KARRAHBOOO Seems To Respond To Reports Of Battery Arrest

KARRAHBOOO has been facing a lot of drama in her career as of late, something that sadly extended into her legal situation. According to Complex and the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, authorities arrested her in Georgia this weekend on a simple battery charge.

It's unclear exactly when they booked the former Concrete Boys member, as conflicting reports suggest Saturday or Sunday (May 31 of June 1, respectively). Nevertheless, police officials reportedly released her, real name Karrah Celaye Schuster, on a $1,000 bond and also dropped her mugshot.

"i'm innocent [100 emoji]," Schuster tweeted amid the rumors. This is far from the first time she's had to do something like this online as of late. KARRAHBOOO has been in beef for almost a year now with her former Concrete Boys mentor Lil Yachty. She was his friend and assistant, but when they collaborated more as artists, things quickly took a turn for the worse.

With that context in mind, we'll see if we hear anything else about this arrest on the Internet. There are no other details about the arrest, its context, or its circumstances at press time. In the meantime, Karrah has plenty of other drama to handle.

KARRAHBOOO Arrested

"My parents hate him, been hated him," KARRAHBOOO recently alleged concerning Lil Yachty. "I think my mom started hating him when I was his assistant. We were on the way to Rolling Loud, we got in a car accident. The car hit my side, so I couldn't get out the car. Right when the car accident happened, everybody jumped out the car – all the boys and Boat, they jumped out the car, went into the other black car, and drove off. And left me stuck in the car by myself.

"So I had to climb out the window, and then I'm just standing there, stranded," she continued her claims online. "Then I passed out and had to go to the hospital because I had a concussion. Nobody came to see me at the hospital. Nobody gave a f**k. So my mom hates him for that."