battery charge
- Pop CultureAmar'e Stoudemire Arrested For Punching Daughter Hours After Receiving Master's DegreeThe incident reportedly occurred after a discussion between his daughter and her grandmother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeSlim Jxmmi's Battery Case Dropped After Girlfriend Denies Initial ClaimThe alleged victim in Slim Jxmmi's battery case has recanted.By Jordan Schenkman
- GramPleasure P Denies Allegations Of Violence: "I Was Wrongfully Arrested"Pleasure P says he didn't get physical with anyone, but he did complain that he order was incorrect and food was thrown at him by Checkers staff.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDaBaby Battery Charge DismissedDaBaby's Miami battery charge has been dismissed, but he is still being investigated for the alleged robbery of Kenneth Carey.By Alex Zidel
- NewsAntonio Brown Surrenders To Police, Remains In Custody: ReportHe faces a number of charges.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Previews New Song On IG Live Following Release From JailDaBaby is back to the money.By Noah C
- AnticsDave East Adamantly Denies Fumbling Threesome After Battery Charge DismissedDave East's medical record proved that he wasn't in the wrong this time.By Aron A.
- SportsJon Jones' April Strip Club Visit Reportedly Ends With Battery ChargeJones was quick to deny the allegations.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAdrien Broner Reportedly Arrested On Battery Charges, Gets Trolled By Andrew CaldwellBroner was reportedly arrested on a bench warrant.By Erika Marie