Authorities arrested Amar’e Stoudemire the night of December 17th for allegedly punching his daughter in the jaw and slapping her several times. Police charged the former NBA player with battery and stated that the incident came from an argument between Stoudemire’s daughter and her grandmother. Moreover, officers reported that his daughter was “giving attitude” when he struck her. Officers set his bail at $1,500. Also, this happened just hours after Stoudemire posted that he received his Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Miami. He celebrated his 40th birthday mere weeks ago.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 29: Amar’e Stoudemire attends the 2022 ABMB Art Fair Preview on November 29, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

According to police reports, the former basketball star’s daughter told them that her father struck her hard enough to draw blood. However, it’s unclear whether this was his 17-year-old daughter or his 14-year-old daughter. An officer working the case wrote “I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants” on the arrest report.

“The mother of the victim, Alexis Welch,” they continued, “showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

there are people defending amar’e stoudemire PUNCHING his daughter in the face and making her bleed because they feel as though “these kids are disrespectful these days”. a grown man punching a child is never and won’t ever be justifiable — 🪬🤍 CAPTAIN CHAOS 🦂✨ (@howboutyoustfu) December 18, 2022

Welch told authorities that after her daughter sent her a picture, she rushed to get her and her two sons. Also, Stoudemire allegedly asked Welch to pick their daughter up because she was “being disrespectful.”

Reportedly, at around 8pm on Saturday (December 17th), the grandmother called Stoudemire’s daughter. She responded, “What?” Then, her father “rushed inside her room and asked her why she was giving attitude.” Later, his daughter said she wasn’t having a tone, and she said her father told her “You’re talking back again.” The daughter reported that the 40-year-old then struck her.

Meanwhile, the UM graduate said that his daughter called Welch to pick her up. She was sad “because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.” When authorities arrived on the scene, they saw bloodstains and arrested Stoudemire for punching his daughter. His bond is set at $1,500.

The last we heard of Amar’e Stoudemire, he was calling on Kyrie Irving to apologize for his antisemitic comments. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates on this story.