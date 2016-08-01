amare stoudemire
- SportsAmar'e Stoudemire Denies Striking His DaughterAmar'e Stoudemire was arrested Friday night for allegedly beating his daughter. Today, he issued a response to the allegations.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAmar'e Stoudemire Arrested For Punching Daughter Hours After Receiving Master's DegreeThe incident reportedly occurred after a discussion between his daughter and her grandmother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsRick Ross Drops $3.5M In Cash On Former NBA Player's Florida EstateRozay dropped $3.5M on a brand new home in Fort Lauderdale that previously belonged to former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire.By Aron A.
- SportsAmar'e Stoudemire Is Eyeing An NBA ComebackIs it too late for Stoudemire?By Cole Blake
- SportsAmar'e Stoudemire Feeling Confident After Recent NBA WorkoutStoudemire is testing the market this Summer.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAmar'e Stoudemire Allegedly Threatens Knicks' Podcasters: "Meet Me In Person"Amar'e Stoudemire didn't fancy the way LeKnicks Podcast addressed him and his former employer, James Dolan.By Devin Ch
- SportsAmar'e Stoudemire & Monta Ellis Yield NBA Interest At Recent WorkoutBoth players are trying to make a comeback.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAmar'e Stoudemire Files For Divorce From Wife Of Six YearsA year after his love child was revealed, Amar'e Stoudemire files for divorce.By Milca P.
- SportsAmar'e Stoudemire Puts NBA On Notice, Preps Un-Retirement SpielAmar'e yearns for a NBA return after completing the BIG3 playoffs.By Devin Ch
- SportsAmare Stoudemire Sells Phoenix Home For $800,000Take a tour of Stoudemire's By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAmar'e Stoudemire Joining Big3 LeagueSTAT teams up with Nate Robinson and Jermaine O'Neal.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAmar'e Stoudemire Issues Apology For His Homophobic CommentsStoudemire says his answers were meant to be taken as jokes.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEx-NBA Player John Amaechi Slams Amar'e Stoudemire For Homophobic Remarks"Tell this man to stop flattering himself. It’s embarrassing."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAmar'e Stoudemire Says He Would Try To Avoid A Gay Teammate"I'm going to shower across the street."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWatch Amar'e Stoudemire Destroy This Defender With A Flagrant PickLet's check in with Amar'e Stoudemire in Israel.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAmar'e Stoudemire Announces That He'll Continue Playing Professional Basketball In Jerusalem"This Isn't Goodbye."By Kyle Rooney