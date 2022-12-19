Over the weekend, former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and domestic violence. According to TMZ, this all stems from allegations that he struck his daughter multiple times inside his own home.

In the report, it states that Stoudemire allegedly hit his daughter after she gave him and her grandmother “attitude.” Stoudemire reportedly didn’t like how she was talking to him and hit her in the face. Furthermore, this reportedly caused the daughter to bleed. She then showed a picture of the injuries to her mother, who called the police.

Amar’e Stoudemire looks on in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center at Barclays Center on May 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Amar’e Stoudemire Responds

The mother of Stoudemire’s children picked them all up, including the daughter that was hurt. From there, police took Stoudemire away, however, he has since been released. Today, Stoudemire followed this story up by posting to his Instagram account. As you can see below, he is denying the accusations, noting that he would never do such a thing.

“As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds,” Stoudemire said. “I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children.”

Overall, this is a very distressing story as you never want to see a child get hurt in any capacity. There are still a lot of facts that have yet to be revealed, and we imagine there will be some updates on this case soon.

