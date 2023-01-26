Following the arrest of his daughter, Rich Dollaz has spoken out about the incident. The Love & Hip Hop star was thrust into headlines this week after his daughter, Ashley Trowers, was reportedly taken into custody. She’s accused of shooting the father of her child, Demiah Tatum, when he showed up at her job.

It was said that Trowers was in the middle of her first day at work at a Kroger gas station when Tatum arrived with another man. She reportedly has a restraining order against Tatum, and when she ran, Trowers claims the men chased her in a car.

It was then that Trowers reportedly shot at the vehicle, striking Tatum. She was arrested for aggravated assault.

“I’m baffled as anyone else,” Rich told The Shade Room. While he lives in Dallas, Trowers resides in Memphis. “I’m not with Ashley every day.” He also chastised people who criticized Trowers for working at a Krogers. Rich thinks it’s admirable that his daughter wants to make her own way.

“My daughter is a 20-something-year-old with a newborn baby that lived with her man, and she’s a grown adult,” he also shared. “I found out Ashley worked at Kroger at the same time everyone else did.” Adding, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with my daughter wanting to do it on her own.”

“I don’t condone shooting, I don’t condone violence, I don’t condone any of that,” said Rich. “But at the end of the day, I’m never going to be okay with a man putting his hand on my kid, either.”

“Being involved in a situation where a man is putting his hands on you is never good,” he further stated. It seems that his daughter didn’t tell him everything that was going on.

“Ashley’s a grown woman. She’s not a 17-year-old kid living under my roof, she’s not an 18-year-old, she’s not in college anymore. She’s a graduate, she’s done with all that, she’s on her own.”

Additionally, Miracle, Ashley’s mother, also previously got into trouble for shooting her husband. The case was eventually dismissed.

“It was a domestic violence situation with Miracle, the same as it was with Ashley,” said Rich. “Two women were defending themselves, and I’m always going to stand by. Just like when Miracle shot her husband, I stood by her, and I want to stand by my daughter.”

