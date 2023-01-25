There’s Love & Hip Hop drama concerning Rich Dollaz; however, he isn’t actively involved. The music executive was already making moves when he first emerged in the VH1 series, but he catapulted into new heights thanks to the appearance. These days, he’s put his fights with Erica Mena and the Creep Squad behind him. Yet, he still has serious matters to handle now that it’s reported his daughter has been arrested.

TMZ shared that Ashley Trowers was arrested in Memphis after police alleged she shot the father of her child, Demiah Tatum. She reportedly has a restraining order against him. They welcomed a child just a few months ago.

The outlet claimed to have obtained documents that detailed what allegedly occurred. It’s said that Trowers was at a Kroger gas station on her first day of work when Tatum showed up with a man named Mykel Yates around midnight in a vehicle.

The report stated Trowers attempted to flee the scene, but the men “caught up to her.” It was then that “she fired two shots” and hit the car. Trowers called the police to report the incident and told authorities that she feared Tatum.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 22: TV personality Rich Dollaz attends Celebrity Boxing Press Conference: Battle of Love & Hip Hop on April 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Read More: Rich Dollaz Playfully Flirts With Erica Mena Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

She also told police she didn’t know how Tatum found her considering it was her first day at work. Trowers further stated she believed someone in the vehicle was reaching for a gun.

However, Yates later asserted they only wanted to give Trowers money. She was arrested for aggravated assault. She has since been released.

Ashley Trowers, the daughter of “Love & Hip Hop New York” star Rich Dollaz, was arrested in Memphis after cops say she shot at her ex-boyfriend … TMZ Hip Hop has learned. https://t.co/CXT2PdcJ9K — TMZ (@TMZ) January 25, 2023

[via]