Gervonta Davis is going to be fighting against Ryan Garcia later this year in what should be a huge fight. Firstly, he must take care of business on January 7th against Hector Luis Garcia. This is a match he is expected to win, however, this fight could now be in jeopardy.

According to TMZ, Davis was arrested for domestic violence last night, and as of right now, he is still in prison. Overall, he was hit with a battery domestic violence charge. This is certainly not good, and fans are now curious as to what this means for his future.

Gervonta Davis celebrates after knocking out Rolando Romero with a left hook in the sixth round during their fight for Davis’ WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

At the time of writing this, the allegations that led to Davis’ arrest have not been made public. However, it is known that Davis was arrested in Florida and is currently in Broward County. He ended up getting his mugshot taken, but very little else is known at this point.

For now, he is expected to post bail, although it has yet to happen just yet. It is an unfortunate situation all around, especially since Davis has been arrested for domestic violence before. In 2020, Davis was arrested after punching his ex-girlfriend while attending a sporting event.

Gervonta Davis enters the ring against Rolando Romero during their fight for Davis’ WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

With Davis’ fight coming up in about 10 days, there is still a lot that is unknown. There should be some more updates coming out over the coming days and perhaps even hours.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to this developing story.

