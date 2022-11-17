Gervonta Davis is easily one of the best young boxers in the entire world. In the eyes of many, he is the next Floyd Mayweather. Of course, he is signed to Mayweather’s imprint, and there is this sense that he can beat anyone. He has come through with huge knockouts, and he is always looking for the next challenger.

Fans have mostly been waiting for a fight with Ryan Garcia. These two have bad blood, especially following a recent nightclub encounter in which they almost fought. Additionally, both of these guys are undefeated, which makes for an intriguing matchup.

Gervonta Davis poses with the belt after knocking out Rolando Romero with a left hook in the sixth round during their fight for Davis’ WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Gervonta Davis Vs. Ryan Garcia

Today, Davis revealed that the fight against Garcia is happening. While he did not give a date, he noted that it will happen in 2023. At this point, they just need to iron out a few details. However, it is going to be in Las Vegas, which will make for an amazing spectacle.

“I’ll be back in the ring Jan 7 stay tuned for more details! After that it’s me and Ryan! DONE DEAL!!!!!!!!!!!!! TELL EM GET THE BRINKS TRUCK READY MF!!!!!!!!” Davis wrote.

According to Boxing News 24, Garcia is very adamant about getting in the ring with Davis. He feels the bad blood, and he is predicting a knockout that will send shockwaves throughout the boxing world. Overall, this is going to be a good fight for the sport.

“This is the fight I want and this is the fight boxing needs. The hype, the storylines, the two athletes defining their sport inside the ring and out,” Garcia said. “I am going to knock Tank out and take my place as the face of our incredible sport, and I’m bringing a new generation of boxing fans with me. I appreciate Tank volunteering to get beat so that I can get to work.”

