Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are two fighters that fans have been hoping to see get in the ring together. Both men have dominated their respective fights, and they are two of the biggest names in the sport right now. Having said that, the two have yet to set up a match, and fans are getting restless about it.

As it turns out, Garcia is extremely interested in making the match happen, as he even confronted Davis about it at a nightclub. While speaking on Instagram Live, Garcia revealed that Davis was so mad about the encounter, he ended up grabbing Garcia’s chain, and even tried to snatch it off.

John McCoy/Getty Images

“I guess he got offended by that,” Garcia said about the alleged encounter “Got all worked up.” Garcia claims he tried to remain calm although the tensions were very high in the room as Davis eventually let go of Garcia.

“Outside the ring, you can act tough all you want,” Garcia said. “Inside the ring, it all changes. I’m not with the acting tough. I’m tough only when I need to be.”

This is clearly not a great look for Davis, especially since he is the fighter with the larger cache. Some believe Davis is the second coming of Floyd Mayweather, and a win against Garcia would certainly elevate his status to new heights.

Let us know which of these two you would take in a fight, in the comments down below.