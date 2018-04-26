lightweight
- SportsGervonta Davis Reveals Ryan Garcia Fight Is HappeningGervonta Davis is ready to take on a fellow undefeated lightweight.By Alexander Cole
- RandomNicki Minaj Reveals Future Told Her He's Actually A Lightweight With DrugsNicki Minaj reveals that Future told her a few years ago that he doesn't take nearly as many drugs as he raps about.By Alex Zidel
- SportsConor McGregor Demands Fight Against Charles OliveiraMcGregor wants a shot at the lightweight title.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGervonta Davis Defeats Isaac Cruz Despite Injuring His HandGervonta Davis went 12 rounds for the first time on Sunday night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDevin Haney Handles Joseph Diaz Jr. In Unanimous Decision VictoryHaney retained his lightweight title.By Thomas Galindo
- CrimeBoxer Felix Verdejo Turns Himself In After Pregnant Partner Found DeadFelix Verdejo turned himself in, in connection to the death of his 27-year-old partner.By Cole Blake
- SportsKhabib Nurmagomedov Forced To Strip Naked To Make WeightKhabib is set to fight Justin Gaethje on Saturday at UFC 254.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Gaethje Wants To "F-ck Up" Conor McGregor After Watching Video Of Bar AttackConor McGregor has a long list of haters awaiting his return.By Devin Ch
- SportsAl Iaquinta Clamoring For Rematch Against Khabib NurmagomedovIaquinta had only one day to prepare for their last fight at UFC 223.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVasyl "The Matrix" Lomachenko Starches Anthony Crolla With 4th Round KOVasyl "The Matrix" Lomachenko is one step closer to unifying the lightweight division.By Devin Ch
- SportsErrol Spence Pummels Mikey Garcia In Defense Of His Welterweight TitleMikey Garcia's jump up two weight classes wasn't as fortuitous as he would have liked.By Devin Ch
- SportsKhabib Nurmagomedov Roasts Tony Ferguson For Rejecting "Interim" Title Shot"Tony, you had your chance and you missed it, and that's your fault only."By Devin Ch
- SportsKhabib Vs. McGregor: Melee Ensues After 4th Round Win, Three Men ArrestedDid Khabib Nurmagomedov's post-fight onslaught tarnish a historic UFC 229 fight card?By Devin Ch
- SportsOlympic Gold Medalist Vasyl Lomachenko Faces Jorge Linares Tonight On ESPNThe Matrix continues his quest for Pound-for-Pound supremacy in Boxing.By Devin Ch
- SportsOne-Handed MMA Fighter Nick Newell Will Debut In UFCNick Newell gets a chance to prove his doubters wrong.By Devin Ch