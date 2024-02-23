Dess Dior's Father Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault

Dess Dior's father, Darrell Bailey, pled guilty to sexually assaulting the 14-year-old daughter of his former girlfriend at their shared home. Moreover, according to court documents and The North Carolina Beat, the victim's mother, Alexis, told the outlet that she met him while working at Home Depot in 2022. After becoming quick friends, Alexis told Darrell that she was trying to get away from another man, and he thus invited her and her daughter to stay at his house. According to Alexis, the "Stone Cold" rapper's father walked into her daughter's room early in the morning and sexually assaulted her in February of 2023. Not only that, but Alexis had allegedly told her daughter the day before this incident that she would go get her and her siblings.

"He got to her before I could get to her," she alleged about Dess Dior's dad, explaining to The North Carolina Beat that she was two hours away at a funeral. When Alexis arrived at Darrell Bailey's house, he was gone. They called the police, and upon arrival, they took the clothes her daughter wore and the bedsheets for analysis, and he remained free while these results came back. Alexis and her family stayed at a hotel in the meantime leading up to Darrell's arrest on February 27 of last year, which came with charges of sexual assault, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, statutory sexual assault, and aggravated child molestation. Later, the RAW MC responded to this situation.

Darrell Bailey Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault Amid Dess Dior Eviction Claims

Furthermore, Alexis claims that Dess Dior swung by her father's house the day after he was arrested to apologize to her and her family for his horrific actions. However, Alexis also alleged that the very next day, Dess came back to try to evict them out of the house with her brother. Apparently, Future's ex-girlfriend was unsuccessful in this attempt, and this caused a lot of debate. However, it's possible that this was not as contentious of a conflict as it seems on paper, and there are a lot of conflicting responsibilities and situations here.

Meanwhile, given that the artist lives a pretty lavish life, it must be difficult to reckon with all this. But the most important wrong to right here is the pain that Alexis, her daughter, and her family went through. Our condolences and sympathies are with them during this harrowing time. For more news and the latest updates on Dess Dior, stay up to date on HNHH.

