- MusicDess Dior's Father Pleads Guilty To Sexual AssaultAllegedly, the rapper tried to evict her father's former girlfriend and her daughter, whom he sexually assaulted, from their shared home.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Set To Plead Guilty In Covid Relief Fraud Case: ReportPretty Ricky's Diamond "Baby Blue" Smith is getting ready to plead guilty in the federal COVID-19 relief fraud case against him.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts Of Disorderly ConductJussie Smollett has pleaded not guilty in court.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Pleads With Judge For No Prison Time In Child Sex Case: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine filed docs to the judge explaining why he feels he should get off with probation.By Aron A.
- MusicTay-K's Accomplice Pleads Guilty To MurderTay-K and one other suspect are awaiting trial for the murder of Ethan Walker.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To Rape & Sexual Misconduct ChargesWeinstein is denying any wrongdoing. By David Saric
- NewsKodak Black Sentenced To 120 Days In Jail For Two Misdemeanor Drug ChargesKodak Black adds 120 days to his sentence.By Rose Lilah