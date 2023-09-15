Dess Dior Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Dess Dior, a name making waves in the rap industry, has seen her net worth skyrocket in recent years. As of 2023, it's estimated that the rapper's net worth stands at a whopping $5 million US dollars, according to CapitalXTRA. But how did she amass such wealth, and what's the story behind her rise to fame?

Dess Dior, whose real name is Destiny Bailey, is an American rapper best known for her hits like "Stop Playin" and "Bandz." Hailing from Savannah, Georgia, Dess began her musical journey on YouTube, where she initially gained traction. Her passion for rap started early, as she began rapping at 12. Originally part of a teen rap group, Dess eventually transitioned into a solo artist, distancing herself from her group members. She relocated to Atlanta, a city known for its vibrant music scene, to further her career.

The Rise To Stardom

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Dess Dior speaks onstage during the ESSENCE Girls United's (GU) Summit at Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center on November 05, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Dess Dior's dedication and talent didn't go unnoticed. With each track, she garnered more attention and fans, leading to performances at concerts worldwide. Her net worth has been a testament to her hard work and the love she's received from her fans. In 2021, her net worth was already estimated to be around $5 million, showcasing her rapid ascent in the music industry.

Relationships & Personal Life

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Dess Dior attends the Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration concert after party. At Onyx Nightclub on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Apart from her music, Dess Dior has also been in the limelight for her relationship with fellow rapper Future. The two have been spotted together numerous times, fueling rumors and speculation. In 2021, Future surprised Dess with a diamond ring, further igniting engagement rumors. Dess's Instagram was once filled with moments shared with Future, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship. However, it seems that their relationship has since ended.

Conclusion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Dess Dior, Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher and Lakeyah attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Dess Dior's journey from a young girl in Savannah to a millionaire rapper in Atlanta is nothing short of inspirational. Her net worth of $5 million in 2023 reflects her talent, hard work, and the love she's received from her fans. As she continues to produce hits and make her mark in the rap industry, there's no doubt that her net worth will only grow.