Jayda Cheaves Serves Body In A Plunging Black Dress & Bikini During Dess Dior’s Birthday Trip

Both Jayda Cheaves and Summer Walker have been posting (and glowing) constantly on Instagram over the past few days and for reasons no longer related to their social media feud. While the R&B diva has reconciled with her man, Lil Meech (despite saying she didn't have it in her to tolerate infidelity like Jayda Wayda did with Lil Baby), the mother of one is enjoying her single status while exploring beautiful Dubai for her friend Dess Dior's birthday.

When she saw blog posts about the Still Over It singer spinning the block with the BMF actor, Cheaves couldn't resist trolling the couple. However, since then she's putting her energy back on herself, ensuring she was camera-ready from head-to-toe to travel to the Middle East. On Friday (November 3), the reality starlet began her weekend with a bang, flaunting her famous BBL in a tiny black bikini while looking out at the blue water in front of her. "Not saying I’m the best at what I do. I’m just saying that it’s me vs. whoever wanna lose," Jayda confidently wrote in her caption.

Read More: Jayda Cheaves Trolls Summer Walker For Reconciling With Lil Meech As Exes Appear Infatuated

Baddie and Her Besties Hit the Water

After spending her day soaking up the sun, Cheaves returned last night with another photo dump, this one shielding some of her figure in a sultry black dress. The garment's plunging neckline was accessorized with a cross chain, and the blonde beauty's legs looked thick but toned in her elegant silver heels. "Livin in ya mind for free 🖤," she captioned that one.

Read More: Jayda Cheaves Shakes Her Bikini Booty In Tulum After NSFW Post-And-Delete

Jayda Cheaves is Feeling Herself in Dubai

From the looks of her latest IG feed posts, this is a vacation that the mother of one won't soon forget. Do you wish you were a plus one with Jayda Cheaves on Dess Dior's birthday trip to Dubai right now? Let us know in the comments, and check back in later this weekend for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]