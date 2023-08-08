Jayda Cheaves’ Cheeks Were Out For Carnival In Antigua And Barbuda: Photos

Jayda Cheaves’ name most often comes up in conversation in tandem with her co-parent, Lil Baby, or her various business endeavours. Recently, though, she found herself dragged into Summer Walker and Lil Meech’s breakup announcement after the R&B singer name-dropped her. “Can’t do that cheatin’ stuff,” the mother of three wrote at the time. “Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t.”

The reality star made it clear that she wasn’t a fan of Walker’s apparent joke, but thankfully, all the attention that came her way as a result has mostly been to Cheaves’ benefit. Those who happened to follow the entrepreneur to keep up with the tea also happened to see her Carnival photo dump today (August 8), which finds the 25-year-old flaunting her cheeks in beautiful Antigua and Barbuda. “It should cost a billion to look this good ✨,” she wrote in the caption of this afternoon’s upload, quoting Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE album.

Read More: Summer Walker’s Lil Meech Breakup Announcement Gets Backlash For Mentioning Jayda Cheaves

Jayda Cheaves Killed Her Carnival Costume

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAYDA WAYDA (@jaydacheaves)

Cheaves’ red and gold bodysuit boasts plenty of beautiful beads, and she wore her hair in ultra-long, black braids. She completed her look with a regal headpiece and brought the Barbie energy to the tropics with her bright pink feathers. It appears she and her friends all wore matching looks for their Carnival adventure, and she made sure to sneak in a few snaps that showcase her famously sculpted backside. Some in the comments have been bashing the starlet for her sneakers, but just as many have rushed to her defense, reminding haters just how much walking is done at the event.

Before Jayda Cheaves delivered her stunning Carnival photos today, the last socialite we saw taking over the tropics was Chloe Bailey. She attended the festivities in St. Lucia for the first time this year, and from the looks of her Instagram feed, the “Treat Me” singer had a great time. See her glamorous outfit at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Lets Loose At St. Lucia Carnival, Shows Off Her Sultry Dance Moves In Costume: Watch

[Via]