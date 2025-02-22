DDG & Karrahbooo Aren't "Easing Up" One Bit On Their Inaugural Collaboration

DDG and Karrahbooo are hungry.

They each know a thing or two about how to make their way to the top and gain traction with listeners. DDG has been working with some of the biggest in the biz. But he's also be going back to his content creator roots by getting in the studio with streamer PlaqueBoyMax. They've been making bangers via the latter's "In The Studio" series on Twitch where he invites rappers to showcase unreleased tracks. DDG has went viral on a handful of occasions already and recently. As for Karrahbooo, she's been finding her way since departing from Lil Yachty 's Concrete Boys last year. She's been getting entangled in some noise surrounding that situation from internet trolls such as DJ Akademiks. But she's steadily rebuilding her own brand. See how she and DDG are sounding on "Easing Up" by watching the music video below.

DDG and Karrahbooo are equally confident MCs in their own right, so why not link-up for a collaboration? That's what they are up to this weekend with the release of their first-ever record "Easing Up." It's also a joint effort with WORLDSTARHIPHOP, a platform that's been showing love to artists of varying levels of popularity for years. For example, this year they played a huge part in promoting LiAngelo Ball's debut single "Tweaker." It's blown up as many of you know and is one of the biggest hits of 2025 so far. While "Easing Up" will not reach those heights, this is still a worthwhile track from DDG and Karrahbooo. This track finds the Michigan and Georgia natives over production synonymous with the former's hometown. Jittery keys, glossy chimes, and slick hi-hats will fill your ears pleasantly while both rappers talk the talk.

