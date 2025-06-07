KARRAHBOOO Pulls A Travis Scott, Sells T-Shirts With Her Mugshot Photo On It

Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 31: Rapper Karrahbooo performs during Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour - Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy on May 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Karrahbooo and Lil Yachty continue their back-and-forth across social media after she departs from Yachty's Concrete Boys.

Karrahbooo is banking on her latest arrest to turn a profit. 

The former Lil Yachty protege hopes to flip her viral mugshot into merchandise. She recently launched a t-shirt line featuring her own mugshot, turning a personal low into a calculated rebrand. The move follows a growing trend where rappers reclaim control by owning their public missteps—literally selling the story back to the audience.

The strategy echoes Travis Scott’s 2024 “Free the Rage” drop. After his brief arrest in Miami, Scott released limited-edition tees with his mugshot and the quote “It’s Miami.” 

Scott’s strategy differs from Karrahbooo's simply because La Flame’s fan base is astronomical. The shirts sold out in 48 hours, with proceeds benefiting his Cactus Jack Foundation. It wasn’t just fashion—it was damage control disguised as philanthropy, turning scandal into spectacle.

Karrahbooo’s approach follows that blueprint but feels more intimate. Her mugshot doesn’t signal defeat—it declares survival. She’s not waiting for the public to define her; she’s writing the narrative herself. 

By selling the image, she strips it of shame and replaces it with power. The result is both provocative and self-assured, speaking directly to fans who value rawness over perfection.

KARRAHBOOO Mugshot

Mugshot merch has become a cultural symbol. In a media cycle obsessed with downfall, artists like Karrahbooo are choosing confrontation over retreat. 

A booking photo isn’t just a legal artifact—it’s a modern badge of authenticity. It shows fans the artist is real, flawed, and unfiltered.

Though she’s still early in her career, Karrahbooo’s move sets her apart. While many artists sanitize their image until they achieve icon status, she’s taking a risk and betting on vulnerability. That resonates in a culture raised on transparency and self-definition.

Social media reactions have been mixed. Some call it empowering. Others question whether profiting from arrest crosses a line. Karrahbooo controls the spotlight, and that control is everything in hip-hop.

Her mugshot shirts aren’t just merchandise. They’re a statement. She’s faced the fallout and decided to own it, proving that in today’s landscape, survival isn’t just about bouncing back—it’s about taking the mic and telling your own story.

